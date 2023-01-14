BOSTON (AP) — Jalen Rucker's 29 points helped Army defeat Boston University 83-74 on Saturday.
Rucker had five assists for the Black Knights (11-8, 5-1 Patriot League). Ethan Roberts shot 5 for 8 (1 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line to add 15 points. Charlie Peterson was 5 of 7 shooting and 1 of 4 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
Walter Whyte led the Terriers (9-10, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 16 points. Jonas Harper added 15 points and two blocks for Boston University. Ethan Brittain-Watts also had 11 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Wednesday. Army hosts Bucknell while Boston University visits Navy.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.