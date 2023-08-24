FILE - Ruffian, wearing a plastic air cast on right foreleg, is held by handlers on the backstretch after she broke down when the sesamoid bone in her right foreleg shattered a half-mile into the race with Foolish Pleasure at Belmont Park in Elmont, N.Y., July 6, 1975. The remains of Hall of Fame filly Ruffian have been moved from Belmont Park to Claiborne Farm in Kentucky, where she was reburied Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023. The move was necessary because the New York Racing Association is starting the installation of a one-mile synthetic track.