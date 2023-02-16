Eastern Illinois Panthers (9-18, 5-9 OVC) at Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (13-14, 8-6 OVC)
Cape Girardeau, Missouri; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southeast Missouri State -8.5; over/under is 149.5
BOTTOM LINE: Southeast Missouri State faces the Eastern Illinois Panthers after Phillip Russell scored 20 points in Southeast Missouri State's 65-59 loss to the Morehead State Eagles.
The Redhawks are 7-4 on their home court. Southeast Missouri State is 2-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Panthers are 5-9 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois averages 14.4 assists per game to lead the OVC, paced by Yaakema Rose Jr. with 3.5.
TOP PERFORMERS: Russell is scoring 19.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Redhawks. Chris Harris is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Southeast Missouri State.
Cameron Haffner is shooting 40.7% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 6.8 points. Kinyon Hodges is shooting 51.4% and averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.
LAST 10 GAMES: Redhawks: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.
Panthers: 3-7, averaging 71.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.