Sporting Kansas City (15-6-7) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (9-9-10)
Vancouver, British Columbia; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +157, Sporting Kansas City +165, Draw +244; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Johnny Russell leads Sporting Kansas City into a matchup with Vancouver fresh off of a two-goal showing against Houston.
The Whitecaps compiled a 9-14-0 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 6-5-0 in home matches. Vancouver scored 27 goals last season and registered 18 assists.
Sporting Kansas City finished 12-6-3 overall and 6-2-2 on the road during the 2020 season. Sporting Kansas City averaged two goals on 5.7 shots on goal per game last season.
The teams meet Sunday for the second time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 3-0.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Vancouver: Ranko Veselinovic (injured), Caio Alexandre (injured), Lucas Cavallini (injured), Erik Godoy (injured).
Sporting Kansas City: John Pulskamp (injured), Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Felipe Hernandez.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.