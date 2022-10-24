FILE - Russia's Natalya Antyukh, right, powers ahead of United States' Lashinda Demus to win gold in the women's 400-meter hurdles final during the athletics in the Olympic Stadium at the 2012 Summer Olympics, London, Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2012. Russian runner Natalya Antyukh was disqualified on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022 from her 400-meter hurdles win at the 2012 London Olympics for doping, and Lashinda Demus of the United States is set to be upgraded to the gold medal.