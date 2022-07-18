FILE - Russia's Daria Kasatkina plays a shot during a semifinal match at the French Open tennis tournament in Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, on June 2, 2022. Kasatkina, Russia's highest-ranked women's tennis player, said in a video interview released Monday, July 18, 2022, that she is dating a woman. The French Open semifinalist's comments come as the Russian parliament discusses tightening already stringent restrictions on public discussions of LGBTQ relationships.