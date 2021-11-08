FILE - In this Dec. 31, 2018, file photo, Rutgers coach C. Vivian Stringer instructs her team during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Maryland in College Park, Md. Stringer is going to miss the upcoming season because of COVID-19 concerns the school announced Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. The 73-year-old coach has no been with the team since April when the Delta Variant of the virus was running rampant.