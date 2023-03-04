Notre Dame Fighting Irish (11-19, 3-16 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (21-9, 13-6 ACC)
Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Clemson -8; over/under is 143.5
BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame plays the Clemson Tigers after Cormac Ryan scored 20 points in Notre Dame's 88-81 victory against the Pittsburgh Panthers.
The Tigers are 14-1 on their home court. Clemson averages 75.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.
The Fighting Irish are 3-16 against ACC opponents. Notre Dame averages 8.3 turnovers per game and is 6-6 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.
The Tigers and Fighting Irish match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Tyson averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is averaging 15.5 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games for Clemson.
Nate Laszewski is shooting 51.9% and averaging 14.1 points for the Fighting Irish. Ryan is averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.
LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.
Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.