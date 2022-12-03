Syracuse Orange (3-4) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (6-1)
South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -6.5; over/under is 133.5
BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame hosts the Syracuse Orange after Cormac Ryan scored 23 points in Notre Dame's 70-52 win over the Michigan State Spartans.
The Fighting Irish are 6-0 on their home court. Notre Dame has a 5-1 record against opponents above .500.
The Orange have gone 0-1 away from home. Syracuse has a 2-4 record against opponents over .500.
The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Laszewski is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 8.6 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Dane Goodwin is averaging 14.0 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% for Notre Dame.
Judah Mintz is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Orange. Jesse Edwards is averaging 13.7 points and 11.3 rebounds for Syracuse.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
