Ryan McMahon’s offensive surge continued on Friday night.
The third baseman belted his fifth home run in eight games, including a go-ahead RBI single to help the Rockies snap a four-game losing streak by beating the Kansas City Royals, 7-2, on the road at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.
With the game tied at two in the eighth after left fielder Jurickson Profar’s fielder’s choice, McMahon stepped into the batter’s box with runners at the corners and one out. He knocked the ball to left field, driving home shortstop Ezequiel Tovar to take a 3-2 advantage.
Suddenly, the Rockies’ bats came alive. Catcher Elias Diaz belted a two-run double to center. Moments later, first baseman Nolan Jones’ hit deflected off Royals first baseman Nick Pratto’s glove and rolled into right field, driving two more runs while reaching second for a double.
Just when the Rockies thought they could escape the night without any more drama, closer Daniel Bard loaded the bases after walking two batters and allowing a single in the ninth. Manager Bud Black had to turn to right-hander Justin Lawrence to record the final out of the game, securing an impressive comeback win.
McMahon was feeling it early. His ninth home run of the season shot out of the ballpark like a speeding bullet. Royals starting pitcher Jordan Lyles tried to beat McMahon with an inside cutter, but the Colorado veteran crushed the ball to right field to take a 1-0 lead.
McMahon went 2 for 4 while increasing his RBI total to 13 during this eight-game stretch.
Lyles, who entered Friday with a 7.30 ERA, silenced the Rockies’ bats for most of the night. He struck out eight while allowing two hits and a walk in five innings before the bullpen ruined a strong outing.
The Royals’ pitching collectively totaled 12 strikeouts, but Colorado found a way to prevail.
Rockies starter Chase Anderson was solid, but the two home runs allowed in the early innings proved costly. In the second, Anderson threw a hanging curveball and Kansas City left fielder Edward Olivares took advantage, crushing the ball to left-center field to tie the game at one.
In the third, Royals center fielder Drew Waters smashed a go-ahead solo homer to take a 2-1 advantage.
Anderson managed to recover, keeping the Royals off the scoreboard for three straight innings, only allowing one hit during that stretch. He managed to get out of the sixth in fashion. With Royals shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. at first, Anderson forced designated hitter Vinnie Pasquantino to an infield fly. After Tovar made the catch, he threw to first to convert the double play.
With the help of Colorado’s six-run outburst in the eighth, Anderson walked away with a no-decision after totaling two strikeouts, a pair of runs, four hits and a walk in six innings pitched. Rockies reliever Brent Suter earned the win after throwing two scoreless innings.
©2023 MediaNews Group, Inc. Visit at denverpost.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
