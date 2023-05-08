KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Royals pitcher Ryan Yarbrough was placed on the 15-day injured list one day after being hit in the face by a line drive during Sunday’s game against the Oakland Athletics.
Yarbrough, 31, started Sunday’s series finale. He exited in the sixth inning after A’s first baseman Ryan Noda hit a 106 mph liner back to the mound. The ball ricocheted off Yarbrough and he immediately fell to the ground, covering his face with his hands.
Royals manager Matt Quatraro on Monday told reporters that Yarbrough is stable and improving. He also mentioned that Yarbrough never lost consciousness after the incident.
“He is very aware of what’s going on around him and normal conversations,” Quatraro said. “He has three non-displaced fractures in different spots around his eye, which we don’t think at this time will require surgery. He is getting further testing this afternoon and we will have a lot better idea in the next 24 hours.”
Quatraro was among the many well-wishers who visited Yarbrough in the hospital. He said Yarbrough was in good spirits and communicating with everyone around him.
“If you weren’t looking at him,” Quatraro said, “the conversations were totally normal, and you wouldn’t have known anything was going on.”
Yarbrough underwent more testing Monday. The Royals provided an official update on their Twitter account.
Noda has also reached out to Yarbrough. Quatraro relayed that Yarbrough received a message from the Oakland infielder on his social-media accounts.
This season, Yarbrough has made three starts across 26 1/3 innings. He allowed one earned run and surrendered three hits against the A’s.
The Royals made a corresponding roster move Monday by recalling Jose Cuas from Triple-A Omaha. Quatraro said the move was made to help bolster the bullpen. The Royals will decide who will take Yarbrough’s spot in the starting rotation soon.
His next turn would’ve been Friday — the Royals’ series opener against the Milwaukee Brewers.
“We will figure out Friday in the next day or so,” Quatraro said.
Nicky Lopez on the mend following appendectomy
Royals infielder Nicky Lopez is feeling better after undergoing an emergency appendectomy earlier this month. Lopez is currently on the 10-day injured list but received a good diagnosis in his follow-up with doctors.
“He is cleared for light activity which he started today,” Quatraro said. “He said he felt great and over the next six or seven days, he will progress and do more baseball activities.”
Lopez is hitting .200 through 55 at-bats this season. He owns a .614 OPS and has driven in seven RBIs in 24 games.
The Royals called up top prospect Maikel Garcia to fill Lopez’s roster spot. The talented shortstop is off to a hot start, with a .348 batting average through six games.
Daniel Lynch set for another rehab start
The Royals got a promising report on starting pitcher Daniel Lynch. The southpaw pitched 3 1/3 innings and told the team he was in a good spot afterward.
He is tentatively scheduled to make another rehab start for Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
“His words were the shoulder felt great,” Quatraro said.
Lynch remains on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder strain. He initially suffered the injury in spring training against the San Diego Padres.
