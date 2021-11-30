South Carolina (5-1) vs. Coastal Carolina (2-2)
HTC Center, Conway, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina pays visit to Coastal Carolina in a non-conference matchup. South Carolina won 65-58 at home against Rider on Sunday, while Coastal Carolina is coming off of a 79-70 loss in Nassau on Wednesday to Toledo.
SUPER SENIORS: South Carolina's Erik Stevenson, Jermaine Couisnard and James Reese V have combined to account for 51 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 53 percent of all Gamecocks points over the last five games.EFFICIENT ERIK: Stevenson has connected on 27.3 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 10 for 19 over his last three games. He's also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Gamecocks have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Chanticleers. Coastal Carolina has an assist on 37 of 74 field goals (50 percent) over its previous three outings while South Carolina has assists on 39 of 75 field goals (52 percent) during its past three games.
CAREFUL CHANTICLEERS: The diligent Coastal Carolina offense has turned the ball over on just 14.2 percent of its possessions, the 18th-lowest mark in all of Division I. 23.1 percent of all South Carolina possessions have resulted in a turnover.
