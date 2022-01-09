Indiana Pacers (14-25, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (18-21, 10th in the Eastern Conference)
Boston; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits the Boston Celtics after Domantas Sabonis scored 42 points in the Pacers' 125-113 win over the Utah Jazz.
The Celtics have gone 13-11 against Eastern Conference opponents. Boston averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 10-8 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.
The Pacers are 8-20 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana has a 10-19 record against teams over .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jayson Tatum is averaging 25 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.
Sabonis is averaging 18.2 points, 11.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists for the Pacers. Caris LeVert is averaging 25.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.
LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 105.2 points, 45.8 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 8.0 steals and 8.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 102.6 points per game.
Pacers: 3-7, averaging 109.9 points, 42.0 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points.
INJURIES: Celtics: Payton Pritchard: out (health and safety protocols), Brodric Thomas: out (back).
Pacers: Jeremy Lamb: day to day (health and safety protocols), Caris LeVert: out (health and safety protocols), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Goga Bitadze: out (health and safety protocols), Isaiah Jackson: out (health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: out (health and safety protocols), Chris Duarte: day to day (reconditioning), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Justin Anderson: out (health protocols), Torrey Craig: out (health protocols).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.