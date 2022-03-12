Toronto Maple Leafs (37-16-5, third in the Atlantic) vs. Buffalo Sabres (19-32-8, seventh in the Atlantic)
Hamilton; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Auston Matthews and Toronto square off against Buffalo. He currently ranks fifth in the in the NHL with 76 points, scoring 44 goals and recording 32 assists.
The Sabres are 6-10-4 against Atlantic teams. Buffalo ranks ninth in the Eastern Conference with 29.6 shots per game and is averaging 2.6 goals.
The Maple Leafs are 20-8-2 in Eastern Conference play. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference recording 10.2 points per game, averaging 3.7 goals and 6.5 assists.
In their last matchup on March 2, Buffalo won 5-1. Dylan Cozens recorded a team-high 2 points for the Sabres.
TOP PERFORMERS: Tage Thompson leads the Sabres with 23 goals and has 42 points. Kyle Okposo has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
Matthews leads the Maple Leafs with 76 points, scoring 44 goals and adding 32 assists. Mitch Marner has 17 points over the last 10 games for Toronto.
LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-7-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.4 penalties and 9.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with an .890 save percentage.
Maple Leafs: 5-3-2, averaging 4.3 goals, 7.7 assists, three penalties and 6.3 penalty minutes while allowing 4.3 goals per game with an .855 save percentage.
INJURIES: Sabres: Casey Fitzgerald: day to day (upper body), Zemgus Girgensons: out (undisclosed), Rasmus Asplund: day to day (lower body).
Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: day to day (illness), Jack Campbell: out (rib).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.