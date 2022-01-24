Buffalo Sabres (13-21-7, sixth in the Atlantic) vs. Ottawa Senators (12-20-3, seventh in the Atlantic)
Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host Buffalo after Peyton Krebs scored two goals in the Sabres' 6-3 victory against the Flyers.
The Senators are 7-10-2 in conference play. Ottawa is last in the NHL recording 29.4 shots per game.
The Sabres are 4-6-4 in division games. Buffalo has converted on 20.9% of power-play opportunities, scoring 23 power-play goals.
Buffalo defeated Ottawa 3-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Jan. 18.
TOP PERFORMERS: Drake Batherson has 33 total points for the Senators, 12 goals and 21 assists. Josh Norris has six goals over the last 10 games for Ottawa.
Rasmus Dahlin leads the Sabres with 21 total assists and has 28 points. Jeff Skinner has seven goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.
LAST 10 GAMES: Senators: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .911 save percentage.
Sabres: 3-5-2, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.
INJURIES: Senators: Dillon Heatherington: out (health protocols), Nikita Zaitsev: out (heel).
Sabres: Jack Quinn: out (lower body), Will Butcher: day to day (upper body), Kyle Okposo: out (upper body), Dustin Tokarski: out (health protocols).
