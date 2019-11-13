LYNN — Jacey Jennings lined up in the center of the box, facing down Wayland goalie Sophia Goldstein. Wayland had just committed a handball in the box, and trailing by two, this penalty kick presented a potentially game-changing opportunity for Pentucket girls soccer.
Jennings charged forward, ripping a perfect shot on the right side of the goal as Goldstein timed her dive and leapt for the ball.
Save.
It was that kind of day for Pentucket girls soccer, which saw the golden opportunity go by the wayside in what eventually wound up being a 3-0 loss to Wayland in Tuesday’s Division 3 North semifinal at Manning Field in Lynn. Despite playing competitively throughout, the No. 18 seeded Sachems weren’t able to capitalize on their scoring chances while the No. 11 seeded Warriors scored on most of theirs, eventually pulling away in the second half.
“I thought Jacey hit it really well, she put it in the corner and the goalkeeper got across,” said Pentucket coach Dan Millard. “We needed a goal, but we had other chances, too. We had other chances where we could have gotten back into the game.”
Wayland seized control early after Tali Wong scored on an assist from Abby Gavron 10 minutes in to put the Sachems on the defensive. Pentucket called a timeout after the goal to try and regroup, but after controlling the play over the next few minutes, Wayland struck again when Kayla Poulsen scored the first of her two goals on a counterattack to make it a 2-0 deficit.
Pentucket had a series of free kicks in the last 10 minutes of the half, getting a few tantalizingly close before finally drawing a crucial corner kick with four minutes left. The kick bounced into the box and was deflected by a Wayland player’s hand, drawing the penalty kick and giving Pentucket an opportunity to go into halftime with some momentum.
But Wayland’s Goldstein came up big and knocked Jennings’ shot aside.
Wayland effectively sealed the win early in the second half when Poulsen scored again two minutes in. Trailing by three, Pentucket made a push down the stretch but weren’t able to solve Wayland’s stingy defense. Pentucket goalie Ashlynne Reade wound up finishing with nine saves, picking up some crucial stops to keep the Sachems within striking distance.
Pentucket ends its season at 12-7-3, wrapping up the program’s most successful season in recent memory. The Sachems hadn’t made it to the sectional semifinal since before any of the current players were born.
“It’s the best season we’ve had in years and years and years,” Millard said. “I think this is a great foundation on which to keep growing and keep building. This was new territory, uncharted ground for me and the girls, and our hope is rather than this being a one-off, this is the way it’s going to be from now on.”
Wayland (12-4-3) will now advance to Saturday’s Division 3 North final, where the Warriors will face top-seeded Stoneham (18-3) back at Manning Field for a 1 p.m. start.
Wayland 3, Pentucket 0
Division 3 North Semifinals
Goals: W — Kayla Poulsen 2, Tali Wong
Assists: W — Abby Gavron, Wong
Saves: P — Ashlynne Reade 9; W — Sophia Goldstein 5
Pentucket (12-7-3): 0 0 — 0
Wayland (12-4-3): 2 1 — 3