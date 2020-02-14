WEST NEWBURY — Pentucket almost had the game in hand.
No matter that Masconomet’s Mak Graves had just drawn a foul the Sachems couldn’t afford to give and made both free throws, the Sachems still had a 44-42 lead with 11.3 seconds left and the ball.
Just get the ball in bounds, make your free throws, and it’s all good.
Graves wasn’t about to let it happen that easily.
Eying the inbound from midcourt, the standout point guard jumped in front of the pass for the steal and drove to the hoop as time ran down. The electric standing room only crowd in Pentucket Regional High’s bandbox gym fell silent for the only time all game as the ball hung in the air, but when it wouldn’t go down, the celebration was on in full force as the Sachems avenged their only loss of the season (56-51 on Jan. 3).
“I was petrified,” said Pentucket coach John McNamara, who now has 299 wins for his career.
“I thought she was going to pull up and shoot a three, I was kind of happy when she drove because it was like at least we can keep playing, but yeah, petrified. We didn’t execute at the end very well and they made a nice play and got the ball in their best player’s hands, and that’s scary.”
There were 11 ties or lead changes from the second quarter onwards, with Pentucket erasing 9- and 7-point deficits along the way before holding on for dear life in the final minute.
Masconomet overcame some deafening crowd noise to take a 16-7 lead at the end of the first quarter.
By midway through the second quarter, Masconomet (11-6) had taken three charges, including two called against Pentucket standout Angelina Yacubacci, who sat for much of the game due to the resulting foul trouble.
With the usual scorers being held in check, McNamara looked to get a spark elsewhere, and he got it in the form of a 10-0 run led by Arielle Cleveland, Hannah Lambert and Abby Dube.
Taking a 22-21 lead into halftime, Pentucket once again took a big shot from Masconomet in the third, getting outscored 13-5 in the frame to fall behind 34-27 entering the third.
Needing another run, Mackenzie Currie took control and made a series of driving baskets to get within one possession, and then Yacubacci finally started heating up, capping off an 8-0 run with a brilliant basket to give the Sachems back the lead.
“When (Yacubacci) finally got back in she’s a difference maker,” McNamara said. “She made plays for us and we’re a different team with her on the bench.”
Yacubacci and Arielle Cleveland scored Pentucket’s last five points in the final minutes, at one point pulling ahead 44-40, but Masconomet made one last push to nearly tie the game. Between her free throw shooting and the last second floater, Graves (17 points) gave her team a chance right down until the end.
So long, Masco
The helter-skelter ending was a fitting cap on one of the league’s best games of the year, which also marked the final meeting of Pentucket and Masconomet as Cape Ann League rivals.
After 60 years in the CAL, the Chieftains are departing for the Northeast Conference in the fall.
Pentucket 44, Masconomet 42
MASCONOMET (42): Graves 5-6-17, Richardson 1-0-2, DiPietro 3-0-6, McSweeney 0-0-0, Filmore 4-0-9, Lantzakis 0-1-1, Zepaj 2-0-6, Green 0-0-0. Totals: 15-7-42
PENTUCKET (44): Wyner 0-0-0, Lambert 2-0-5, Yacubacci 3-2-8, Hurley 2-0-6, Currie 5-5-15, Cleveland 3-0-6, Maurer 0-0-0, Dube 1-1-3, Thompson 0-0-0. Totals: 16-8-44
3-pointers: MASCO — Zepaj 2, Graves, Filmore; PENT — Hurley 2, Lambert
Masconomet (11-6): 16 5 13 8 — 42
Pentucket (20-1): 7 15 5 17 — 44