Memphis Grizzlies (3-1, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (0-3, 14th in the Western Conference)
Sacramento, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento will try to stop its three-game skid when the Kings play Memphis.
Sacramento finished 30-52 overall and 20-32 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Kings shot 46.0% from the field and 34.4% from 3-point range last season.
Memphis finished 6-6 overall and 36-16 in Western Conference games during the 2021-22 season. The Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 110.1 points per game and shoot 45.1% from the field last season.
INJURIES: Kings: None listed.
Grizzlies: Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (foot), Danny Green: out (knee), Ziaire Williams: day to day (knee).
