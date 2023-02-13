Sacramento Kings (32-24, third in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (31-27, fifth in the Western Conference)
Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits the Phoenix Suns after the Kings took down the Dallas Mavericks 133-128 in overtime.
The Suns are 8-0 against Pacific Division opponents. Phoenix is third in the Western Conference with 27.1 assists per game led by Deandre Ayton averaging 2.1.
The Kings are 5-5 against the rest of their division. Sacramento is 13-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.
The teams meet for the second time this season. The Suns won 122-117 in the last meeting on Nov. 29. Devin Booker led the Suns with 44 points, and Malik Monk led the Kings with 30 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ayton is shooting 58.9% and averaging 18.6 points for the Suns. Chris Paul is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games for Phoenix.
Kevin Huerter averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc. De'Aaron Fox is shooting 50.7% and averaging 23.5 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.
LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 7-3, averaging 112.7 points, 47.8 rebounds, 28.5 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.8 points per game.
Kings: 5-5, averaging 116.7 points, 39.5 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.1 points.
INJURIES: Suns: Kevin Durant: out (knee), Cameron Payne: out (foot), Landry Shamet: out (foot).
Kings: Malik Monk: day to day (ankle).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
