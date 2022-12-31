Portland State Vikings (6-7) at Sacramento State Hornets (7-6)
Sacramento, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sacramento State -3.5; over/under is 144
BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento State hosts Portland State aiming to extend its three-game home winning streak.
The Hornets have gone 4-0 at home. Sacramento State is fourth in the Big Sky with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Callum McRae averaging 2.8.
The Vikings are 2-4 on the road. Portland State scores 79.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.
The Hornets and Vikings meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Wilbon is averaging 8.4 points and 3.2 assists for the Hornets. Zach Chappell is averaging 14.8 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 45.6% over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.
Cameron Parker is averaging 14.7 points and 5.4 assists for the Vikings. Jorell Saterfield is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Portland State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.
Vikings: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.