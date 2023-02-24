Sacramento State Hornets (13-16, 6-10 Big Sky) at Montana Grizzlies (14-13, 8-7 Big Sky)
Missoula, Montana; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Montana faces the Sacramento State Hornets after Josh Bannan scored 25 points in Montana's 72-68 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.
The Grizzlies are 8-4 in home games. Montana is seventh in the Big Sky with 21.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bannan averaging 6.3.
The Hornets have gone 6-10 against Big Sky opponents. Sacramento State is 3-10 against opponents with a winning record.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aanen Moody is shooting 44.5% and averaging 15.7 points for the Grizzlies. Dischon Thomas is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Montana.
Austin Patterson is shooting 37.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, while averaging 8.1 points. Callum McRae is shooting 56.1% and averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 67.3 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 4.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.5 points per game.
Hornets: 2-8, averaging 60.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
