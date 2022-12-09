Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-5) at Pittsburgh Panthers (6-4, 1-0 ACC)
Pittsburgh; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh hosts the Sacred Heart Pioneers after Greg Elliott scored 20 points in Pittsburgh's 75-74 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The Panthers are 4-1 on their home court. Pittsburgh is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Pioneers are 3-3 in road games. Sacred Heart is third in the NEC with 13.5 assists per game led by Brendan McGuire averaging 4.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Blake Hinson is scoring 16.1 points per game with 6.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Panthers. Jamarius Burton is averaging 15.1 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 54.2% for Pittsburgh.
Nico Galette is averaging 16.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Pioneers. Raheem Solomon is averaging 12.1 points and 1.6 steals for Sacred Heart.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
