Sacred Heart Pioneers (5-4) at Fairfield Stags (3-6, 1-1 MAAC)
Fairfield, Connecticut; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fairfield -7.5; over/under is 139
BOTTOM LINE: Division 1 Division opponents Fairfield and Sacred Heart take the court.
The Stags are 1-0 in home games. Fairfield ranks seventh in the MAAC with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Supreme Cook averaging 4.9.
The Pioneers have gone 3-2 away from home. Sacred Heart ranks third in the NEC scoring 33.8 points per game in the paint led by Nico Galette averaging 8.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Fields is shooting 43.9% and averaging 14.8 points for the Stags. TJ Long is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers for Fairfield.
Raheem Solomon is shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Pioneers, while averaging 13 points and 1.8 steals. Galette is averaging 17.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.2 steals for Sacred Heart.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.