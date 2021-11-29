Sacred Heart (2-4) vs. NJIT (2-3)
Wellness and Events Center, Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart and NJIT look to bounce back from losses. Sacred Heart fell 75-72 at Stony Brook last week. NJIT lost 77-68 in overtime to St. John's on Saturday.
TEAM LEADERSHIP: NJIT's Miles Coleman has averaged 15.4 points and 6.4 rebounds while Dylan O'Hearn has put up 16.2 points. For the Pioneers, Tyler Thomas has averaged 18.7 points and five rebounds while Nico Galette has put up 9.2 points and 9.3 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYLER: Thomas has connected on 25.5 percent of the 47 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 7 for 19 over the last three games. He's also converted 85.7 percent of his foul shots this season.
PASSING FOR POINTS: The Highlanders have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Pioneers. NJIT has an assist on 40 of 65 field goals (61.5 percent) across its past three matchups while Sacred Heart has assists on 55 of 96 field goals (57.3 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: NJIT gets to the line more often than any other America East team. The Highlanders have averaged 19.4 foul shots per game this season.
