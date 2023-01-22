North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Mainly cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow showers developing during the afternoon. High 39F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 30%..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening. The rain and snow will change to all rain overnight. Low 33F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%.