FILE - Borussia Dortmund fans stand singing on the southern tribune "yellow wall" prior to the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Augsburg in Dortmund, Germany, on Oct. 2, 2021. UEFA said on July 27, 2022, that safe-standing areas will be allowed on a trial basis at European club games involving teams from England, Germany and France during 2022-2023 season. European soccer's governing body says it will assess the findings of what it calls an “observer program” at the end of the season and decide whether to continue or expand it..