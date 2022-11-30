Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-2, 1-0 C-USA) at Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-2)
Olean, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Bonaventure -3; over/under is 131.5
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory against Middle Tennessee.
The Bonnies have gone 3-0 in home games. Saint Bonaventure is fifth in the A-10 scoring 72.8 points while shooting 44.6% from the field.
The Blue Raiders are 0-2 on the road. Middle Tennessee is eighth in C-USA scoring 70.0 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.
TOP PERFORMERS: Daryl Banks III is shooting 36.7% and averaging 17.3 points for the Bonnies. Yann Farell is averaging 10.2 points for Saint Bonaventure.
Elias King averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Raiders, scoring 10.3 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc. DeAndre Dishman is averaging 12.7 points for Middle Tennessee.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.