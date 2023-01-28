Long Island Sharks (3-18, 1-8 NEC) at Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers (10-11, 3-5 NEC)
New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) -7.5; over/under is 140.5
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (BKN) faces the Long Island Sharks after Tedrick Wilcox Jr. scored 21 points in Saint Francis (BKN)'s 65-56 win over the Wagner Seahawks.
The Terriers are 7-3 in home games. Saint Francis (BKN) is 2-0 in one-possession games.
The Sharks are 1-8 against NEC opponents. LIU is fourth in the NEC with 22.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Quion Burns averaging 4.0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Wilcox averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Terriers, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Larry Moreno is shooting 44.8% and averaging 8.9 points over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (BKN).
Marko Maletic is shooting 39.6% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sharks, while averaging 17.3 points. Jacob Johnson is shooting 46.5% and averaging 11.6 points over the last 10 games for LIU.
LAST 10 GAMES: Terriers: 5-5, averaging 66.5 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.
Sharks: 2-8, averaging 68.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.9 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
