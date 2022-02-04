Merrimack Warriors (9-14, 3-6 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-15, 3-8 NEC)
Loretto, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) hosts the Merrimack Warriors after Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 22 points in Saint Francis (PA)'s 89-82 loss to the Bryant Bulldogs.
The Red Flash have gone 4-4 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) is second in the NEC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Cohen averaging 2.7.
The Warriors have gone 3-6 against NEC opponents. Merrimack has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Red Flash won 62-46 in the last matchup on Jan. 15. Marlon Hargis led the Red Flash with 15 points, and Malik Edmead led the Warriors with 13 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Dixon-Conover is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Red Flash. Maxwell Land is averaging 11.9 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).
Jordan Minor is shooting 50.2% and averaging 13.6 points for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.
LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 3-7, averaging 64.2 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points per game.
Warriors: 4-6, averaging 56.0 points, 26.1 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.2 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.