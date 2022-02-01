Saint Louis Billikens (14-6, 5-2 A-10) at George Mason Patriots (11-7, 4-1 A-10)

Fairfax, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over George Mason.

The Patriots have gone 8-1 in home games. George Mason ranks fourth in the A-10 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 65.9 points while holding opponents to 41.7% shooting.

The Billikens are 5-2 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis ranks third in the A-10 with 15.1 assists per game led by Yuri Collins averaging 8.4.

The Patriots and Billikens square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: De'Von Cooper averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Patriots, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc. D'Shawn Schwartz is shooting 48.0% and averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games for George Mason.

Gibson Jimerson is shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 18.1 points. Francis Okoro is shooting 61.9% and averaging 8.1 points over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Patriots: 7-3, averaging 68.5 points, 29.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 75.1 points, 36.4 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.

Trending Video

Recommended for you