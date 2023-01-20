Santa Clara Broncos (16-5, 4-2 WCC) at Saint Mary's Gaels (17-4, 6-0 WCC)
Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara plays the Saint Mary's Gaels after Keshawn Justice scored 23 points in Santa Clara's 83-76 win over the BYU Cougars.
The Gaels are 11-2 on their home court. Saint Mary's (CA) ranks fourth in the WCC in rebounding averaging 34.4 rebounds. Mitchell Saxen paces the Gaels with 8.3 boards.
The Broncos are 4-2 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara ranks ninth in the WCC shooting 35.0% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Saxen is averaging 12.6 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary's (CA).
Justice averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 13.7 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Brandin Podziemski is shooting 46.5% and averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Santa Clara.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 9-1, averaging 75.5 points, 35.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.0 points per game.
Broncos: 8-2, averaging 79.1 points, 34.7 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
