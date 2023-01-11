Loyola Marymount Lions (12-6, 2-2 WCC) at Saint Mary's Gaels (14-4, 3-0 WCC)
Moraga, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Marymount visits the Saint Mary's Gaels after Keli Leaupepe scored 22 points in Loyola Marymount's 72-70 loss to the San Francisco Dons.
The Gaels have gone 10-2 in home games. Saint Mary's (CA) has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Lions are 2-2 in conference games. Loyola Marymount ranks ninth in the WCC with 12.5 assists per game led by Cameron Shelton averaging 4.5.
The Gaels and Lions square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Aidan Mahaney is averaging 14.3 points for the Gaels. Alex Ducas is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Mary's (CA).
Shelton is scoring 18.0 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Lions. Leaupepe is averaging 14.4 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Loyola Marymount.
LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 8-2, averaging 71.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.
Lions: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
