Saint Peter's Peacocks (4-5, 0-2 MAAC) at Hartford Hawks (4-8)
West Hartford, Connecticut; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter's visits Hartford looking to end its four-game road skid.
The Hawks are 4-2 on their home court. Hartford leads the DI Independent in rebounding, averaging 31.5 boards. Pano Pavlidis leads the Hawks with 6.9 rebounds.
The Peacocks are 0-4 on the road. Saint Peter's ranks eighth in the MAAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Latrell Reid averaging 4.8.
TOP PERFORMERS: Briggs McClain is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Hawks. Michael Dunne is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Hartford.
Jaylen Murray averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 52.9% from beyond the arc. Isiah Dasher is averaging 11.2 points for Saint Peter's.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
