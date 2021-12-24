FILE - New Orleans Saints quarterback Ian Book warms up before the team;s NFL football game against the New York Giants in New Orleans on Oct. 3, 2021. The rookie out of Notre Dame, selected by the Saints in the fourth round of the 2021 draft, is expected to take his first regular season NFL snaps on Monday night against Miami. A COVID-19 outbreak affecting more than a dozen Saints players including quarterbacks Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian left the Saints little choice but to elevate Book to a starting role this week.