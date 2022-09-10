FILE - New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh works the sidelines in the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Saleh's New York Jets will open the NFL regular season against the Baltimore Ravens at home - just across the Hudson River from where the 9/11 attacks unfolded. Football will be played Sunday, Sept. 11, but all the cheers won't mean anyone has forgotten. Certainly not Saleh, whose oldest brother David narrowly escaped the south tower that day.