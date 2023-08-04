SALEM, N.H. — On any given night, the Brennan family is off at one of their three kids’ baseball games.
Like other Salem families, they have multiple children playing for Salem Youth Baseball’s successful program — Adam, 12, Ryan, 10, and Joshua, 6 — and will be heading to Cranston, Rhode Island for the 10U Little League championship.
DJ Brennan said his son Ryan Brennan, 10, will be catching for the team.
When he isn’t watching his son this weekend, he’ll travel two hours with other parents to cheer on the 12U Little League All-Star team two hours away in Bristol, Connecticut.
His oldest son Adam Brennan, 12, played on the spring team with 12U coach Steve Quinn. While his son is not on the team playing in the Little League Regional.
It’s a community affair for the many families of the program. Brennan said there’s commodity between the players and parents where everyone supports each other at all levels.
Brennan coaches in the organization. He’s seen the youth sport gain traction to dub Salem as the local “baseball town.”
He said kids from neighboring towns like Plaistow, Atkinson, Methuen and Haverhill are starting as early as T-ball to play for Salem baseball. He added children do not need to live in Salem to play for the league.
Little League President Adam Abbas said the program has incredible family support.
The town is also on the same page offering support for the players with countless sponsors which has allowed the program to thrive, Abbas added.
