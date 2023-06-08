SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Fire Department will hold its annual memorial ceremony honoring and paying respects to fallen former members on Sunday, June 11, at 9:30 a.m. at Pine Grove Cemetery.
It’s a tradition that the department has held for decades on the second Sunday of June.
During the memorial, they remember deceased members who served the town — whether part-time, full-time, or volunteer, in all positions.
Salem firefighters read the names of the fallen to those gathered at the remembrance. Those names appear on the fire department’s memorial stone at the cemetery.
This year, they will read 105 names. Four former members died in the past year.
Two of those names have been added to the memorial — Fire Alarm Operator Robert W. Sprague and Chief of Department William E. Kingdon.
The other two, who recently died, will be engraved on the stone for next year. Those former members are Capt. Kevin J. Kimball and Lt. Robert F. Currie.
Salem Fire Chief Larry Best said the monument was erected in 1963. The memorial was created to honor a line of duty death in 1954 — which is the department’s only one in its history, he added.
The event is held rain or shine.
Salem High School students will perform taps and retired Manchester Capt. Skip Herbert will be on the bagpipes.
