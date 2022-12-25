Lainey Tautkus, 10North Salem Elementary School
“I’m like a walking Christmas tree. I celebrate Christmas all year. My favorite holiday tradition is the Christmas party with my mom.”
Kaitlyn Garabedian, 9North Salem Elementary School
“Wrapping gifts”
Hailey Trede, 10North Salem Elementary School
“I like going to my aunt’s house for Christmas Eve. We have family from South Carolina and far away that come and spend Christmas Eve with us.”
Payton Lilly, 10North Salem Elementary School
“Building gingerbread houses and cooking with my mom. We also invite friends and family over to sled down a big hill in our backyard.”
Henry Lannan, 10North Salem Elementary School
“Going to my nana’s house and baking cookies and then putting them out for Santa.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.