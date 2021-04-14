SALISBURY — The Salisbury Beach State Reservation could soon become a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site if the town manager has his way.
Salisbury, Amesbury, Groveland, Georgetown, Merrimac, Newbury, West Newbury, Rowley, and Newburyport have joined to form the Lower Merrimack Valley Regional Collaborative which has vaccinated more than 10,000 Massachusetts residents against COVID-19.
The collaborative has primary made use of Amesbury High School for its vaccination clinics, but with the general public about to become eligible for the vaccine on Monday, April 19, Town Manager Neil Harrington would like to give the clinic workers and organizers more room to work.
Harrington told the Board of Selectmen at the meeting on Monday that he recently wrote a letter to the commissioner of the Department of Conservation and Recreation, Jim Montgomery asking permission to use the Salisbury Beach State Reservation as a drive-thru vaccination clinic.
Harrington pointed out that Health Director Jack Morris has been a strong advocate for using the reservation as a vaccination site.
“The idea was endorsed by the collaborative so hopefully, we will hear back from the commissioner on that,” Harrington said. “Starting next Monday, the general public will be allowed to be vaccinated. So, there are going to be a large number of people trying to get vaccination appointments.”
According to Harrington, using an outdoor, drive-thru vaccination site will give the collaborative the ability to vaccinate more people than it ever has before.
“They have been giving out a lot but I think they can give out a lot more if we are using the drive-thru,” Harrington said.