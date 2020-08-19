SALISBURY — A businessman’s political signs – including one labeling the Black Democrat nominated for vice president with a crude slang term for a prostitute – have drawn a lot of attention in recent days, including condemnation from the town manager.
Robert Roy, the owner of Rob Roy Auto at 49 Main St., has been adorning his front lawn with pro-Donald Trump signs for the past five years, he said Wednesday.
“I’ve been putting them up ever since he came down the escalator” in 2015, Roy said. “It’s just my ongoing series of Republican signs.”
Roy also makes pro-Trump bumper stickers and replaced his “Blue Lives Matter” sign with a new one last week reading “Joe and the Hoe Sniff and Blow Tour 2020” after Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden selected California Sen. Kamala Harris, a Black woman, as his running mate.
“That sign is really meant as satire,” Roy said. “She is a tool for the socialist left, so ‘Hoe’ is spelt like a garden tool. I thought more people would have gotten it, but how many times have you seen pictures of Melania Trump with the actual word ‘whore’ underneath it? I didn’t get all mad and call everybody. I put up with it. It’s political satire.”
Town Manager Neil Harrington issued a statement on the town’s Twitter feed Wednesday morning saying he and other town officials find Roy’s sign “offensive and insulting, particularly to women.”
“The town does not, in any manner, condone the sign and I am personally repulsed by the crude and offensive language Mr. Roy has chosen to display,” Harrington wrote, although he noted “there is nothing the town can legally do about it because it is on private property.”
Roy does have his supporters, including Pam Greaney, who lives across the street and said she has enjoyed his signs over the years
“I look forward to every one that he puts up,” Greaney said. “I’d say 99% of the people who react beep, all of the time. There are a very few that will stop and yell (expletives) about once a week. But you’ve got the horns, all day long.”
However, Salisbury resident Joanna Adrian is not a fan of Roy’s signs.
“Everyone has their right to express how they feel, to a degree,” Adrian said. “It is very embarrassing to me that anybody would go that low to put something like that up. They don’t really know this woman. You can have your opinion of somebody, but to blast that really awful sign is just way beyond what freedom of speech covers for me. I think it’s just disgraceful.”
According to Adrian, Roy’s sign is “an embarrassment.”
“You just don’t do that,” Adrian said.
Roy kept his anti-Biden/Harris sign up for almost a week before taking it down by Wednesday morning.
“It was just time to take it down,” he said. “I’m now working on an ‘Open Massachusetts’ sign. I want to go after crybaby (Gov. Charlie) Baker.”
Harrington said he was glad to hear it when he was told Roy had taken the sign down on Wednesday afternoon.
“I’m pleased that sign has been removed,” Harrington said. “I think it was incendiary and out of line. But, as I said in my statement, political signs are exempt from local zoning. A lot of people don’t understand that. There are First Amendment, free speech issues as well. But, if the sign has come down, I feel a lot better about it.”
Roy replaced the “Joe and the Hoe” sign with one displaying the Confederate flag with accompanying text reading, “Thousands of good Americans bled for this flag respect your history, or be doomed to repeat it!”
“People are trying to erase history,” Roy said. “If you keep erasing history, you’re going to repeat it. We’ve got to smarten up as humans.”
The single father of two went on to say that he has many diverse friends and customers.
“I have Black customers, I have Hispanic customers,” Roy said. “I have women, I have men, lesbians, homosexuals and transgendered. They all know what this is all about and it is just my view. Most of them, even if they don’t like my views, they just go along with it.”
Roy said some of his customers have asked that the profit he makes from working with them not go toward funding any new signs.
“I have had one customer who said until it’s over, she’s not coming back,” Roy said. “But I enjoy it and people come from miles around to see them. It’s one of those things that, whether you like them or not, you want to see what Rob Roy has up now. Frankly, I’m hoping to be interviewed by (Fox News) Jesse Watters or Tucker Carlson.”