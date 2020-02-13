SALISBURY – A Level 3 sex offender accused of raping and kidnapping a local woman last year is now serving a five-year jail sentence for probation violations.
Concetto Costa, 49, of 82 Beach Road, Salisbury, was arrested in February 2019 and charged with four counts of rape, five counts of kidnapping, four counts of threatening to commit a crime and four counts of assault and battery on a family/household member. In late March, a Salem Superior Court grand jury indicted him on all charges.
While Costa’s case remains open, with his next court appearance scheduled for April 20, a judge ruled that because he was arrested on new charges, he violated probation conditions. As a result, Costa was sent to jail for five years, according to Carrie Kimball of the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
Costa’s attorney, Steven Van Dyke, was in Newburyport District Court on Wednesday hoping a judge would not grant Costa’s alleged victim a permanent restraining order. During the restraining order hearing, Van Dyke argued that because his client was serving five years in jail, the order wasn’t necessary.
Van Dyke also argued that because Costa could not be there for the hearing, the order should not be granted. Doyle proposed scheduling another hearing in mid-March to allow Costa the chance to attend. But when Doyle said he would grant a temporary restraining order until that March hearing, Van Dyke demurred.
That prompted Doyle to hold the hearing immediately and, despite Van Dyke’s objection, grant the permanent restraining order.
Costa was convicted in 2008 and served time in jail on two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 and four counts of rape/abuse of a child, according to the state Sex Offender Registry Board.
At that time, he also was ordered to register as a Level 3 sex offender, the level of offenders considered most likely to commit another offense.
Costa allegedly forced an acquaintance to have sex with him as many as five times a week under threats he would kill her. Once, when she protested, he sent her a photo of himself with the barrel of a handgun in his mouth.
Costa repeatedly threatened to harm himself if she didn’t have sex with him and wouldn’t allow her to leave the residence, according to Salisbury police.