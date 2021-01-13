Salisbury welcome center hits snag with unexpected underground finds

SALISBURY — Construction of the new Salisbury Beach comfort station and welcome center has been delayed after workers discovered an active water line, discontinued sewer and water main and a private utility line under the Broadway Mall, according to the town manager.
In spite of the unexpected discoveries, Town Manager Neil Harrington said half of the project is still expected to be open by next summer.
The town is spending $5.2 million to build a pair of restroom facilities at Salisbury Beach. The first comfort station will be built at the corner of Cable Avenue and Beach Road and the second, larger welcome center is being built at the west end of the Broadway Mall.
Work on the project has been underway since late last year with a planned opening for both buildings by July 4.
But Harrington told the Board of Selectmen at its Jan. 11 meeting that “unforeseen circumstances” have caused a delay in the construction of the Broadway Mall building.
According to Harrington, an active public water line, discontinued sewer and water mains and a private electric utility line were discovered under the Broadway Mall where construction workers were preparing to drive pilings.
“The town had no records of the active and discontinued utility lines under the Broadway Mall,” Harrington said. “This was only discovered after the contractor began excavation.”
Harrington said the installation of the underground utilities most likely occurred 25 to 30 years ago when Salisbury did not own its own water supply.
“The infrastructure and accurate record keeping of engineering drawings and utility placements by the town was not commonplace,” Harrington said. “So, the relocation of the water line and the electricity duct and the removal of the discontinued water and gas mains will now cause the unanticipated delay to the work at the Broadway Mall.”
Since the project has been split into two buildings, work has been expedited on the restroom facility under construction at the corner of Beach Road and Cable Avenue. Harrington said the town still intends to have that building open by July 4.
“I wanted to let people know that we are monitoring the progress but we still have the goal of one of the two buildings being open on July 4 of this year,” Harrington said.
Harrington also advised residents to check the town’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/townsalisbury, and Twitter at https://twitter.com/TownSalisbury, for updates on all construction projects.
“I know there have been questions and speculations about different things at the beach welcome center construction site,” he said. “There were some concerns recently about a smell which derived from the organic materials that were excavated from the parking lot site which had to be removed, or will be moved, if they haven’t already, from the site.”