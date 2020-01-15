SALISBURY – A local woman accused of driving drunk with her 13-year-old daughter in the car was ordered held on $5,000 cash bail following her arraignment Tuesday in Newburyport District Court.
Tami Mahoney, 46, of North End Boulevard was arrested Monday afternoon on Gardner Street and charged with a third offense of driving under the influence of alcohol, child endangerment while under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, a marked lanes and three counts of reckless endangerment of a child.
The reckless endangerment of a child charges stem from Mahoney allegedly leaving three of her children, ages 4, 7 and 11, home alone while she was driving to the Salisbury Boys & Girls Club to pick up her son, according to Essex County prosecutor Michelle Rowland.
But Rowland said Mahoney, who brought along her 13-year-old daughter, was highly intoxicated while she made the trip.
Following a brief bail hearing, Judge Allen Swan ordered Mahoney held on $5,000 cash bail. If Mahoney posts bail, she must remain drug and alcohol free with random screens and wear a SCRAM alcohol monitoring device. She was also ordered not to drive. Her next court appearance is a pretrial hearing Jan. 27.
During the bail hearing, Rowland described how Officer Jeffrey Greene was on Beach Road about 5:30 p.m. when he saw Mahoney driving without headlights on. After getting behind Mahoney’s car, he watched as it swerved over the yellow center line and then hop a curve. Mahoney drove onto Route 1 and then Gardner Street before coming to a stop on a person’s front lawn.
When Greene approached Mahoney, he smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from her breath. He asked for her license and registration. She struggled to understand his request, prompting her daughter to open the glove compartment and hand Greene the registration, Rowland said.
Mahoney told Greene she was on her way to pick up her son at the Boys & Girls Club before she got pulled over. Greene then called the station for backup. When Officer Craig Goodrich arrived in his cruiser, Mahoney knew she was in trouble.
“I’m (expletive),” Mahoney said, according to Rowland.
Following Mahoney’s arrest, the children’s aunt went to the North End Boulevard home to watch over them, Rowland added.
A check of Mahoney’s record showed she had been twice charged with drunken driving — once in 2000 and again a year later, according to Rowland.
