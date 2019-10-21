SALISBURY – A CCC Road woman already on probation for a drug offense was ordered held without bail Monday morning by a Newburyport District Court judge, two days after she was charged with possessing crystal methamphetamine and heroin.
Judith Davis, 40, was arrested Saturday afternoon on a previous warrant after police say she was speeding on Route 1. After police drove her to the Salisbury police station for booking, officers found three types of drugs on her, according to a police report.
In District Court, Davis asked, through her court-appointed attorney, if she could enter the Sheriffs Department’s 28-day detox program, a request granted by Judge Peter Doyle.
Although Davis is being held without bail for a probation violation, the judge ordered her held on $5,000 cash bail on the new charges: heroin possession, cocaine possession, crystal methamphetamine possession and speeding. Davis is due to return to court Nov. 26 for a pretrial hearing and a probation violation hearing.
In July, Davis was sentenced to a year in jail for possession of a Class B substance and saw all but 30 days suspended for a year while on probation. Among her probation conditions were remaining drug and alcohol free.
After pulling her car over on Route 1 near Salisbury Elementary School about 3:25 p.m. on Saturday, Salisbury police Officer Craig Goodrich told her that she had an active warrant for her arrest based on a probation violation.
“Davis was wearing a pink/purple wig so I did not recognize her until I was right at the driver window,” Goodrich wrote in his report.
When Goodrich told her she was going to be arrested for the suspected probation violation, she became upset and accused Goodrich of lying to her and pulling her over for no reason. Goodrich said he pulled her over because she was driving 53 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Goodrich handcuffed Davis and placed her in his cruiser. Davis yelled at Goodrich for much of the ride back to the Beach Road station, demanding he take her home so she could get her court papers, he wrote in his report.
At the police station, Davis was searched by a female police employee. The employee found two baggies containing crack cocaine and heroin packed for sale. A third baggie, containing a small amount of crystal methamphetamine, was found in a pink wallet, according to Goodrich’s report.
“She was heard saying ‘it’s not like I was trying to hide them from you,’” Goodrich wrote in his report.