SALISBURY – A local woman believed to be behind a string of burglaries was sentenced to a year’s probation Monday after pleading guilty to two charges related to the theft of a bicycle, according to Newburyport District Court records.
Bobbi Jean Standley, 37, of Florence Street was arrested Saturday about 1 p.m. on Florence Street and charged with receiving stolen property worth less than $1,200 and trespassing.
While she’s on probation, Standley must have no contact with her victim and abide by all no trespassing orders.
According to court records, Salisbury police arrested Standley at her Florence Street home minutes after she arrived there on a bicycle she stole from a North End Boulevard resident. That resident called police and followed her in his car as she pedaled to Florence Street.
The victim also told police he believed Standley was the same person caught on video cameras stealing items from various garages and carports. Salisbury police recently shared video footage of the thefts on social media hoping residents might be able to identify her.
By the time Sgt. James Leavitt knocked on the front door, he remembered that Standley had been issued a “no trespassing” order for that address earlier in October.
“Standley was asked about the bicycle that was now parked behind her home, and she stated that her husband gave it to her a couple of weeks ago,” Leavitt wrote in his report, adding he handcuffed her moments later.
The victim was given his bicycle back and then handed over video footage he took of her stealing his bicycle, Leavitt wrote in his report.
Standley’s plea deal came only hours after she was arraigned by Judge Peter Doyle in District Court. Immediately following Standley’s arraignment, Essex County prosecutor Shailagh Kennedy asked that she be held on $1,000 cash bail.
Kennedy argued that Standley was under investigation for several more thefts and could be facing additional charges.