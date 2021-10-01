Houston Dynamo (5-11-12) vs. Sporting Kansas City (14-6-7)
Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sporting Kansas City -173, Houston +435, Draw +319; over/under is 2.5 goals
BOTTOM LINE: Sporting Kansas City faces Houston after Daniel Salloi totaled two goals against FC Dallas.
Sporting Kansas City went 12-6-3 overall and 6-4-1 at home in the 2020 season. Sporting Kansas City scored 42 goals last season and had 26 assists.
The Dynamo compiled a 4-10-9 record overall a season ago while finishing 1-7-5 in road matches. Houston scored 30 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 40.
The teams meet Sunday for the third time this season. Sporting Kansas City won the last meeting 3-2.
NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Sporting Kansas City: John Pulskamp (injured), Jaylin Lindsey (injured), Alan Pulido (injured), Felipe Hernandez.
Houston: Marko Maric (injured), Adam Lundqvist (injured), Nico Lemoine (injured), Tyler Pasher (injured), Adalberto Carrasquilla (injured).
