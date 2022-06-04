KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez hit a home run, doubled and drove in three of the Kansas City Royals’ six runs as they defeated the AL West-leading Houston Astros and snapped a five-game slide.
The Royals scored all six of their runs in the sixth inning or later to beat the Astros, 6-0, in the second game of the three-game series in front of an announced 14,663 at Kauffman Stadium on Saturday. Rain delayed the start of the game by 51 minutes.
The Royals recorded their 2,000th regular-season victory at Kauffman Stadium. The win, the fourth shutout of the season for the Royals, also evened the series at one game apiece, setting up a rubber match for Sunday afternoon.
Perez went 2 for 4 with a double, his seventh home run of the season and three RBIs, while Whit Merrifield went 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Royals (17-34).
Nicky Lopez went 2 for 3 with a double and a run scored. Bobby Witt Jr. went 1 for 4 with an RBI, a stolen base and a run scored, and Hunter Dozier went 1 for 4 with two RBIs.
Andrew Benintendi’s career-best on-base streak ended at 24 consecutive games.
Starting pitcher Kris Bubic tossed five scoreless innings in his first start for the Royals since May 4, when he pitched against St. Louis. He’d made one relief appearance after that start and then went down to Triple-A on May 12.
The Royals' bullpen quartet of Collin Snider, Arodys Vizcaino, Josh Staumont and Scott Barlow pitched one inning apiece to secure the shutout.
