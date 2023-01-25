Seattle U Redhawks (16-4, 7-0 WAC) at Sam Houston Bearkats (15-5, 5-3 WAC)
Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U visits the Sam Houston Bearkats after Riley Grigsby scored 33 points in Seattle U's 81-60 victory against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds.
The Bearkats are 7-1 on their home court. Sam Houston is second in the WAC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by Kian Scroggins averaging 1.8.
The Redhawks are 7-0 in conference matchups. Seattle U averages 75.8 points and has outscored opponents by 8.6 points per game.
The Bearkats and Redhawks face off Thursday for the first time in WAC play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Qua Grant is averaging 14.2 points, 3.9 assists and 2.3 steals for the Bearkats. Donte Powers is averaging 11.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 43.3% over the last 10 games for Sam Houston.
Cameron Tyson averages 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Redhawks, scoring 19.9 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Alex Schumacher is averaging 11.7 points over the past 10 games for Seattle U.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bearkats: 7-3, averaging 76.9 points, 30.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.
Redhawks: 8-2, averaging 72.8 points, 35.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
