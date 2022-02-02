MOBILE, Ala. — North Carolina quarterback and 2022 NFL draft prospect Sam Howell said he learned some valuable lessons during his up-and-down final season with the Tar Heels.
Speaking to media following his first practice of the 2022 Senior Bowl, Howell said playing with a collection of younger players molded him into a better leader while also maturing his on-field decision-making.
“That’s kind of the main thing I learned throughout this past season. I don’t have to be the hero on every single play. Just stay with my framework and I stay true to who I am as a player,” Howell said. “I was challenged a little more with the guys we lost. So I had to kind of step up more into that vocal role, bring guys along with me. So I think that’s definitely where I probably gained the most last year.
Howell lost four of his primary targets to the 2021 NFL Draft in receivers Dyami Brown and Dazz Newsome and running backs Javonte Williams and Michael Carter ahead of last season. To offset those losses, Howell shouldered a bulk of the Tar Heels’ rushing responsibilities. He led the team in carries (183) and was second in rushing yards (828) and touchdowns (11).
Howell, who’s from Union County just south of Charlotte, said he knows his punish-seeking running style will have to change in the NFL.
“I don’t think I’ll break as many tackles as I did in the NFL,” he said. “So I definitely need to make sure I do a better job at protecting myself.”
His athletic ability will help him create off-script plays as a pro. But he did not need his legs on Tuesday as his arm ability from the pocket carried him through Day 1.
Howell threw with accuracy, power and professional urgency. With each rep, he knew where the ball should go and delivered. His poise on the field stood out among fellow American Team quarterbacks Malik Willis (Liberty) and Bailey Zappa (Western Kentucky).
During a one-on-one session of Tuesday’s practice, Howell should have delivered two touchdown passes on long balls but only one was completed, to no fault of his own.
SMU receiver Danny Gray shook Auburn cornerback Roger McCreary off the line of scrimmage, stacked him and beat him to the end zone. But when Howell dropped the ball on his chest plate, Gray couldn’t complete the catch. His second deep ball was caught in stride by Tennessee receiver Velus Jones Jr. Both passes showcased his high-arcing long ball.
“I just want to show people who I am as a player. I am gonna stretch the ball downfield,” Howell said. “As a player, I’m a great leader. I can rally a group of guys I think I’ve got no limitations athletically or mentally on the field. So the I’m capable of doing anything a coach could ask me to do.
Physically, Howell demonstrated his ability to make any NFL throw. His performance on Day 1 should help his case to be the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Howell entered Senior Bowl week in the mix for the No. 1 quarterback spot. He’ll continue dueling with Pittsburgh’s Kenny Pickett, Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati) and Willis for the top spot.
©2022 The Charlotte Observer. Visit charlotteobserver.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.