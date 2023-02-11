Citadel Bulldogs (9-17, 4-9 SoCon) at Samford Bulldogs (17-9, 11-2 SoCon)
Birmingham, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST
FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Samford -15; over/under is 146.5
BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces the Citadel Bulldogs after Ques Glover scored 22 points in Samford's 70-69 overtime victory over the Mercer Bears.
The Samford Bulldogs are 11-2 on their home court. Samford scores 78.0 points while outscoring opponents by 7.2 points per game.
The Citadel Bulldogs are 4-9 in SoCon play. Citadel ranks eighth in the SoCon scoring 31.2 points per game in the paint led by Stephen Clark averaging 8.4.
TOP PERFORMERS: Logan Dye is averaging 13.9 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Samford Bulldogs. Bubba Parham is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Samford.
Clark is scoring 17.0 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Citadel Bulldogs. Austin Ash is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.
LAST 10 GAMES: Samford Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 31.4 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points per game.
Citadel Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.5 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
